Stock market holiday: Are NSE and BSE open or closed for Gudi Padwa on March 19? Find out here

Mumbai:

Gudi Padwa is being observed today, i.e. on March 19, 2026. For many communities, especially in Maharashtra and Goa, it marks the start of a new year. To mark this festival, a public holiday has been declared in Maharashtra and Goa so that people can celebrate the festival with family and friends. According to the list of bank holidays released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain shut on Thursday, March 19, in Maharashtra, Goa and other cities. This has led to confusion among investors, who want to know whether the holiday also applies to Mumbai-based National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.

Is stock market open today?

Even as people celebrate Gudi Padwa today, investors must note that the stock exchanges, NSE and BSE, will remain open today, i.e., on March 19, 2026, and will operate as usual.

Also, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will also open at 9 am, while the country’s largest non-agricultural commodity exchange, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), will open for trading at 10 am.

BSE, NSE holidays list of 2026

According to the list of holidays available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), there are still 13 stock market holidays in 2026. Check the full list below.

Sr. No. Date Day Holiday Description 1 March 26, 2026 Thursday Shri Ram Navami 2 March 31, 2026 Tuesday Shri Mahavir Jayanti 3 April 03, 2026 Friday Good Friday 4 April 14, 2026 Tuesday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 5 May 01, 2026 Friday Maharashtra Day 6 May 28, 2026 Thursday Bakri Id 7 July 21, 2026 Tuesday Muharram 8 September 14, 2026 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi 9 October 02, 2026 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 10 October 20, 2026 Tuesday Dussehra 11 November 10, 2026 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada 12 November 24, 2026 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurab Sri Guru Nanak Dev 13 December 25, 2026 Friday Christmas

Bank holiday today

According to the list of holidays released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banking will remain closed on Thursday, March 19, in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa and Andhra Pradesh.

According to the RBI, the holiday is being observed due to the celebrations of Gudhi Padwa or Gudi Padwa, Ugadi Festival, Telugu New Year's Day, Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba), and the first day of Navratra.

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