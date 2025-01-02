IndiGo issues travel advisory as fog engulfs Delhi, asks passengers to check flight status first

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The national capital is reeling under severe cold accompanied by thick fog.

IndiGo travel advisory: As Delhi is currently grappling with thick fog, Indigo Airlines on Thursday issued an advisory urging travellers to check the status of their flights before heading to the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The airline emphasised that customers should plan for additional travel time due to the adverse weather conditions and the resulting delays at the airport. In light of the weather conditions, low visibility has caused delays and cancellations that have left passengers facing potential disruptions in their travel plans.

"Delhi is currently experiencing significantly reduced visibility due to fog, impacting flight schedules. Customers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport http://bit.ly/3ZWAQXd and allow extra time for travel, as low visibility may lead to slow traffic on the roads. Hoping for a bright, clear, sunny day ahead," the airline posted on X.

Delhi weather update

Delhi woke up to dense fog on Thursday morning, causing a sharp drop in temperatures and significant reductions in visibility throughout the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning residents of possible disruptions due to the fog and advising caution. According to the IMD's forecast, the capital is expected to experience "smog/moderate fog at most places and dense fog at isolated locations" throughout the day. Surface winds are predicted to reach speeds of up to 15 km/h, which may further impact visibility and make outdoor activities difficult, it stated.

The city's temperature is expected to range between 17°C as the maximum and 8°C as the minimum. Despite the chilly morning, IMD has indicated that Delhi and its neighbouring areas will experience "above-normal temperatures" in January. Meanwhile, residents have also been urged to remain cautious while travelling and stay updated on weather conditions to avoid any potential disruptions caused by the dense fog.

