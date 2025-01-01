Massive traffic jams witnessed across Delhi on New Year's Day, metro records overcrowding | Video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Massive traffic jams were witnessed across Delhi on New Year's Day.

Massive traffic jams witnessed across Delhi on New Year's Day, metro records overcrowding | VNew Delhi: The national capital on Wednesday witnessed massive traffic jams across several roads as large crowds of people gathered at popular spots such as India Gate, Connaught Place, and various religious sites to celebrate New Year. Several key areas, including the C-Hexagon at India Gate, witnessed overwhelming number of visitors, causing significant traffic disruptions on Kartavya Path.

Apart from huge road traffic, long queues were also reported at major metro stations as people headed towards these iconic locations to celebrate the first day of the new year. Overcrowding caused trouble in multiple areas, including central locations like India Gate and Connaught Place, where people thronged to offer prayers and enjoy the festivities.

India Gate witnesses massive crowd gathering

The C-Hexagon at India Gate saw a massive crowd gathering on Kartavya Path, leading to traffic congestion in the area. Other key spots attracting large crowds included Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, Prachin Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place, Akshardham Mandir, Jhandewalan Mandir, Khatu Shyam Mandir on GT Road and the Jagannath Temple in South Delhi.

Deepali Verma, a resident of north Delhi, said she came to Hanuman Mandir to seek blessings. “I wish everyone a very happy New Year filled with peace and prosperity. I have come here along with my husband and son to offer prayers at the temple and seek Lord Hanuman’s blessings," Verma said.

Police personnel deployed at 11 roads

According to a police officer, their main focus was on India Gate, Ashoka Road, Hanuman Mandir and Connaught Place. "We have deployed personnel across 11 roads at India Gate's C-Hexagon. Auto-rickshaws are not being allowed to park on C-Hexagon, and visitors have been asked to stay within the India Gate premises to minimize traffic disruptions," the officer explained.

The crowd is expected to increase in the evening, another officer said. Kajal, a resident of Machkar Village who visited Qutub Minar with her family on New Year's Day, expressed her frustration after waiting for over an hour to get entry tickets.

The Delhi Traffic Police also reported congestion in several areas on Wednesday, including Jhandewalan, GT Road at Alipur and Paharganj Chowk.

Delhi Metro records overcrowding

The Delhi Metro also experienced overcrowding, with long queues forming at key stations. Apart from this, the famous markets of the national capital also witnessed a large number of shoppers.

According to the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), Chairman Brijesh Goyal and President Subhash Khandelwal, markets like Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Rajouri Garden, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, South Extension and Karol Bagh were packed with crowds and shoppers.

(With inputs from PTI)