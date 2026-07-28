India Post's new Speed Post tariffs from August 1, government clarifies letter, parcel categories

New Delhi:

For the first time, the Department of Posts has notified the definition of a document, which will include letters, printed items, and complimentary items that have no resale value. Such items will attract lower fees, while all other items will fall under the parcel category. Furthermore, India Post has also notified rates for 24-speed post and 48-speed post services for retail and wholesale customers. The 24-speed post service delivers goods within 24 hours, while the 48-speed post service delivers goods within 48 hours.

These things are under the document category

According to the notification, products related to the banking, financial services, and insurance sectors - welcome kits, letters, passbooks, chequebooks, bank details, plastic cards, debit and credit cards - will be classified as documents. Government documents such as PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards, passports, and driving licenses will also be included in this category. Non-commercial packages weighing up to 500 grams, such as Rakhi envelopes, packets, and greeting cards, will also be considered documents. All items other than these will be sent under the parcel category.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)

What will be the fees for retail customers?

There has been no change in the existing rates for retail customers, but new rates have been notified for bulk booking in the document category. From August 1, under 24 Speed ​​Post, the fee for retail customers will be Rs 38 to Rs 186 per packet depending on the weight and distance. For packets weighing less than 50 grams, the local postage fee will be Rs 38, and across the country it will be Rs 94 (GST extra). Postage charges for 51 to 250 grams have been fixed at Rs 118-154 and for 251-500 grams at Rs 140-186 per packet.

New fees fixed for wholesale customers

For wholesale customers, the fee for 24-hour speed post service will be between Rs 38 and Rs 100, and for 48-hour service it will be between Rs 48 and Rs 72. The postal department said that under the 48-hour speed post service, retail customers will have to pay Rs 61 to Rs 121 per packet, depending on the weight and distance. Currently, 24-hour speed post and 48-hour speed post services are available only in six cities of the country - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Earlier, India Post launched new premium services, such as "24 Speed ​​Post," "48 Speed ​​Post," and "24 Speed ​​Post Parcel," for faster delivery of documents and parcels.