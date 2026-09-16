Gold hallmarking fee hiked 67% ahead of festive season, what it means for buyers and jewellers

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has revised the gold hallmarking fee ahead of the festive season. Under the revised charges, hallmarking of gold jewellery will cost Rs 75 per article, up from Rs 45. This will be with a minimum charge of Rs 200 per consignment. The revised charges took effect on September 14, 2026. However, the good thing is that the hallmarking fee for silver articles has been retained at Rs 35 per article, with a minimum of Rs 150 per consignment.

What is an article?

In this context, an ‘article’ means one individual piece of gold jewellery or artefact. A ring is one article, a chain is another, and a bangle is another. According to Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, a pair of earrings may be treated as two articles if the pieces are hallmarked separately.

What is a consignment?

A consignment is the batch of articles that a jeweller sends together to a BIS-recognised Assaying and Hallmarking Centre. The Rs 200 minimum consignment fee is not a new charge, nor is it Rs 200 for every ornament.

"It means the centre must receive at least Rs 200 for processing one batch. At the new rate, a consignment of one or two articles would attract the Rs 200 minimum. Three articles would cost Rs 225, before applicable taxes," Subburaj added.

What this hike means for buyers, jewellers

Buyers must understand that the jeweller pays this fee to the hallmarking centre. It is not automatically a separate Rs 75 charge imposed on every customer at the retail counter. A jeweller may absorb the increase or include it in the final cost.

"For most gold purchases, Rs 30 is unlikely to materially alter the bill. The effect could be more visible on lightweight, lower-priced jewellery because a fixed charge forms a larger share of its value," he added.

For consumers, the sensible approach is to ask for an itemised invoice and verify the six-digit HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification) through the BIS Care app.

HUID is a six-digit number that was introduced last September. According to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), over 77 lakh silver jewellery items and artefacts have been hallmarked with HUID numbers. Purity grades 925 and 800 account for nearly 95 per cent of all hallmarked items.

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