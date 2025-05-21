Income Tax Return: What is the last date to file ITR this year? Income Tax Return: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has also released most of the ITR forms, ranging from Sahaj, Sugam, ITR-2, ITR-7 to ITR-U.

Income Tax Return: The Time has come when people need to start gearing up to submit Income Tax Return (ITR) for the assessment year 2025-26. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has also released most of the ITR forms, ranging from Sahaj, Sugam, ITR-2, ITR-7 to ITR-U. To do so, individuals must be aware of important dates, as missing the deadline may result in penalties.

Income Tax Return: Last Date To File ITR

Most of the individuals will have 31 July 2025 as the due date to file the original income-tax return (ITR). According to Shuddhasattwa Ghosh, Tax Partner, EY India, For individuals who need their books of accounts to be audited or are a partner in a firm, the due date to file the original income-tax return is 31 October 2025.

Audit is applicable for the following -

• Business where the total sales/ turnover or gross receipts exceed ten crore rupees

• Professionals where gross receipts exceed fifty lakh rupees

Select The Correct Tax Return Form

Gosh said that individuals should assess the type of income earned to determine the correct tax return form to be filed.

"From a salary perspective, every individual should have the Form 16 (wage certificate) issued by the employer. The individual should have income proofs such as a bank interest certificate along with a copy of Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Tax Information Statement (TIS) downloaded from Income-tax website. AIS and TIS provide details of the income earned by the individual (such as interest from banks and other financial institutions, capital gains, etc.) and should be thoroughly matched with the supporting base documents like bank statements, brokerage statements, etc," he added.

Will The ITR Deadline Be Extended?

There is no answer to this question as of now. However, there are some instances when the government extended the deadline.