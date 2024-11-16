Want to withdraw money from PF account? Know the step-by-step process here

Saturday, November 16, 2024
     
An account holder can withdraw a partial amount from the PF account before their retirement. Before withdrawing the money, the account holder must check their PF account balance. The balance can also be checked through SMS.

Published on: November 16, 2024 21:10 IST
The money in the Provident Fund account is deposited for retirement fund and pension. However, under certain circumstances, a person can make partial and full withdrawals from the account. Before retirement, generally, the entire EPF amount can be withdrawn only if you are unemployed for two months or more. 

When can the money be withdrawn?

  • Partial withdrawal can be done under these circumstances
  • Medical needs
  • Marriage of self or child
  • To pay home loan
  • To buy a house
  • To renovate the house

For most of these partial withdrawals, the EPFO ​​member must be an EPF member for a minimum of five or seven years.

Process of partial withdrawal from PF

  1. Go to the UAN portal and enter your UAN number and password.
  2. OTP will pop up on your mobile number linked to Aadhaar. Enter this OTP and captcha.
  3. After OTP verification, the profile page will open. In the upper right part of the web page, find the "Online Services" option. Now click on 'Claim' from the scroll-down options.
  4. Verify the member details by entering the bank account number linked to EPFO.
  5. Now a Certificate of Undertaking will be received stating that the claimed amount will be credited to this bank account by EPFO. Click 'Yes' for the terms and conditions.
  6. Proceed for online claim. Click on the option, and enter more details.
  7. Provide your address and also upload some documents like scanned cheques and Form 15G. In this way, the claim will be submitted to withdraw the balance of the EPF account.
