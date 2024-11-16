Want to withdraw money from PF account? Know the step-by-step process here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE EPFO Head Office

The money in the Provident Fund account is deposited for retirement fund and pension. However, under certain circumstances, a person can make partial and full withdrawals from the account. Before retirement, generally, the entire EPF amount can be withdrawn only if you are unemployed for two months or more.

When can the money be withdrawn?

Partial withdrawal can be done under these circumstances

Medical needs

Marriage of self or child

To pay home loan

To buy a house

To renovate the house

For most of these partial withdrawals, the EPFO ​​member must be an EPF member for a minimum of five or seven years.

Process of partial withdrawal from PF