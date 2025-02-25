How to reactivate your frozen NPS account: Step-by-step guide Activate Frozen NPS Account Online: There are various options through which you can reactivate your NPS account - online, offline and by addressing KYC rejection.

Activate Frozen NPS Account Online: Saving is important to create wealth and help you remain floated during uncertainties as well. There are several ways of saving for your retirement and the National Pension System or NPS is one of them. This is a market-linked voluntary retirement savings scheme that is regulated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

NPS allocates investors' contributions across a combination of market-linked instruments and debt instruments. This makes sure that contributors will have a balance of growth and stability. The good thing about investing in NPS is that you get the option of customising your asset allocation as per your risk appetite.

Why NPS account freeze?

There can be various factors that may result in the freezing of your NPS account and this may impact your retirement. Some of the common reasons for NPS account freezing are non-submission of physical form to point of presence (POP), non-compliance with KYC requirements, insufficient funds or delayed payments, and extended periods of inactivity or dormancy.

How to reactivate your NPS online?

There are various options through which you can reactivate your NPS account - online, offline and by addressing KYC rejection. Here we are going to tell about the steps that one can follow to reactivate the account online.

Step 1: Visit the eNPS portal (or click on this link - enps.nsdl.com and log in using your credentials.

Step 2: Select the 'contribution option' tab on the screen.

Step 3: Provide details like your PRAN (Permanent Retirement Account Number), date of birth and NPS subscriber type.

Step 4: Now you will have to make the mandatory minimum financial contribution of Rs 500.

Step 5: Provide the OTP to authenticate the process and enter the captcha.

Step 6: On confirmation of payment by the Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA), you will get an mail informing you about the reactivation of the frozen NPS account.