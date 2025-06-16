Good News For UPI users: Response time to be 10-15 seconds for payments - Here's what it means Effective from today, the time taken in a UPI payment to validate the address will take just 10 seconds, as compared to 15 seconds earlier.

New Delhi:

UPI or Unified Payments Interface has revolutionised digital payments in India, and its popularity can be gauged by the fact that transactions through UPI touched a record high of Rs 25.14 lakh crore in May, 2025. Now there is some good news for lakh of UPI users. According to National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), transactions through the popular UPI are set to become faster and smoother now.

Response Time To Be Swift

The NPCI has mandated a reduction in response time to as swift as 10 seconds for payments from Monday.

UPI, developed by NPCI, is a real-time payment system that facilitates inter-bank transactions through mobile phones. According to a recent NPCI circular, transactions including money transfers, status checks, and reversals will now be completed in 10 to 15 seconds, as opposed to 30 seconds.

Effective from today, the time taken in a UPI payment to validate the address will take just 10 seconds, as compared to 15 seconds earlier. The revisions in response time are aimed at improving customer experience, NPCI said.

Check Account Balance 50 Times A Day

As per another NPCI circular, customers will soon be able to check their account balance 50 times a day through their UPI apps.

As of now, there is no limit to check account balance in a day and a threshold of 50 has been introduced keeping in mind system efficiency and ease load, according to an expert.

The number of transactions through UPI increased 33 per cent in May to 1,868 crore while the amount involved rose 23 per cent to Rs 25.14 lakh crore.

To instil confidence in customers that they are sending money to the correct beneficiary and to avoid potential risk, NPCI has mandated that UPI apps display only the ultimate beneficiary's name for transactions.

Moreover, it has also been mandated that UPI apps should disable any feature allowing users to modify their 'beneficiary name' for transaction purposes in the app interface.

All the stakeholders in the UPI ecosystem should follow the norms by June 30.

