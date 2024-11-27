Fixed Deposits for senior citizens: Check top private banks offering highest interest rates | Full list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Fixed Deposits for senior citizens.

Fixed Deposits for senior citizens: For investors prioritising the safety of their funds, Fixed Deposits (FDs) remain a preferred investment option. This becomes even more lucrative for senior citizens (60 years and above) as they receive additional benefits compared to regular customers. Private banks currently offer attractive interest rates for senior citizens, providing an extra 0.25 per cent to 0.50 per cent interest over standard rates. If you are a senior citizen considering an FD investment, exploring these offers can help you make an informed decision and maximise your returns.

Over the past two years, banks and non-banking financial lenders have been offering attractive returns on Fixed Deposits (FDs) driven by the prevailing high-interest-rate environment in the country. This trend has provided an opportunity for senior citizens to maximise their savings by opting for term deposits with higher returns. Private sector banks, in particular, are offering competitive rates on fixed deposits, making them a preferred choice for those looking to secure better yields. Below is a list of the top 10 banks providing the highest FD rates for senior citizens.

List of private banks offering maximum interest to senior citizens on FDs:

Bank Interest rate for 1 year Interest rate for 3 years Interest rate for 5 years Bandhan Bank 8.55% 7.75% 6.60% SBM Bank 7.55% 7.80% 8.25% DCB Bank 7.60% 8.05% 7.90% RBL Bank 8.00% 8.00% 7.60% IndusInd Bank 8.25% 7.75% 7.75% Yes Bank 7.75% 8% 8% Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 7.50% 7% 7% IDFC First Bank 7.00% 7.30% 7.25%

About Fixed Deposit

A Fixed Deposit account is an investment where an individual deposits money for a predetermined period, with the interest rate remaining constant throughout the term agreed upon at account opening. Many banks enhance returns by offering an additional 0.5 per cent interest specifically for senior citizens, compared to regular customers. Furthermore, banks often provide the option to secure a collateral-free loan against FDs. Generally, the loan amount available is up to 75 per cent of the FD value, offering investors added liquidity. This arrangement allows people to invest in Fixed Deposits with confidence, knowing their returns are secure and they have access to funds if needed.

ALSO READ: FD interest rates: Top 7 banks offering highest returns on 3-year fixed deposits