EPFO eases withdrawals: Members can now access full PF balance without documents

New Delhi:

In a major step to simplify financial access for employees, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that members can now withdraw their entire EPF balance without submitting any documents. The decision was taken during the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting on Monday, October 13, chaired by Central Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Several reforms were approved to make withdrawals faster, simpler, and more flexible for workers.

100% withdrawal facility simplified

EPFO has eliminated 13 complex old rules and now allows partial withdrawals under three main categories: essential needs (illness, education, marriage), housing, and special circumstances. Members can withdraw the full balance, including employee and employer contributions. Withdrawals for education and marriage have also been increased up to 10 and 5 times, respectively, with a standardised minimum service period of 12 months.

No reason needed for withdrawals

Under the revised rules, withdrawals under special circumstances—such as natural disasters, unemployment, or pandemics—no longer require stating a reason, reducing claim rejections and making the process more accessible.

Maintaining minimum balance

EPFO mandates that 25% of the PF balance remain in the account, ensuring members continue to earn 8.25% interest and benefit from compounding for retirement.

Automated settlements and extended periods

Withdrawals are now fully automated, requiring no documents. Premature final settlement periods have been extended from 2 months to 12 months, and pension withdrawal periods from 2 months to 36 months, allowing members to meet immediate needs without impacting long-term savings.

Vishwas scheme and digital pension facilities

EPFO launched the Vishwas Scheme to reduce pending cases and penalties, cutting late PF deposit penalties to 1% per month. Additionally, EPS 95 pensioners can now submit Digital Life Certificates at home through India Post Payments Bank free of cost, benefiting pensioners in remote areas.

EPFO 3.0 and fund management improvements

The organisation also unveiled the EPFO 3.0 digital framework, featuring cloud-based technology, mobile apps, and automatic claim settlement. Four new fund managers have been appointed to manage EPFO’s debt portfolio for better returns and secure investments.

Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasised that these measures will make EPFO services more transparent, faster, and convenient, providing relief to working people while securing their retirement savings.