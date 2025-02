Bank Holiday in March 2025: Banks to remain closed on these days - Check full list Bank Holiday in March 2025: In the case of state-specific festivals, the banks will remain shut only in those states, while during key festivals like Holi and Ramzan, banks will remain shut in most of the states.

Bank Holiday in March 2025: Banks across several cities are scheduled to be closed for eight days in March 2025 - as per the official holiday calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These holidays are in addition to the usual weekly offs. Banks in India remain closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

In the case of state-specific festivals, the banks will remain shut only in those states, while during key festivals like Holi and Ramzan, banks will remain shut in most of the states.

Bank Holiday in March 2025: City-wise list

March 14 (Friday): Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla and Srinagar.

March 15 (Saturday): Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day - Banks closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal and Patna.

March 16: Sunday

March 22 (Fourth Saturday): Bihar Diwas – Banks closed in Bihar.

March 23: Sunday

March 27 (Thursday): Shab-I-Qadr - Banks closed in Jammu.

March 28 (Friday): Jumat-ul-Vida - Banks closed in Jammu & Kashmir.

March 30: Sunday

March 31 (Monday): Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)/Khutub-E-Ramzan – Banks are shut in most of the states.

March 2025 7 13 14 15 22 27 28 31 Agartala • • Ahmedabad • • Aizawl • • Belapur • • Bengaluru • Bhopal • • Bhubaneswar • • Chandigarh • • Chennai • Dehradun • • • Gangtok • • Guwahati • • Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh • • Hyderabad - Telangana • • Imphal • • Itanagar • • Jaipur • • Jammu • • • • Kanpur • • • Kochi • Kohima • Kolkata • • Lucknow • • • Mumbai • • Nagpur • • New Delhi • • Panaji • • Patna • • • • Raipur • • Ranchi • • • Shillong • • Shimla • Srinagar • • • • Thiruvananthapuram • •

Here's the description of holidays as per the calendar of RBI