  4. Bank holiday today: Banks in these cities to remain closed for Holi, Dhuleti, Dol Jatra - Check RBI list

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

Banks are closed in 18 cities on March 4, 2026, for Holi (2nd Day), Dhuleti, Dol Jatra, and Yaosang 2nd Day, as per the RBI holiday list. Check the complete list of affected cities and banking services availability.

Holi bank holiday 2026.
Holi bank holiday 2026. Image Source : PTI/Canva/File
New Delhi:

People across India are celebrating Holi today, and many customers may assume that banks will remain closed in their cities. However, bank closures vary by region. Some banks were closed yesterday, March 3, 2026, and are open today. In certain cities, banks will remain closed on both days due to Holi-related celebrations. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, banks are closed on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, on account of Holi (2nd Day), Dhuleti, Dol Jatra, and Yaosang 2nd Day.

RBI Bank Holiday List: Cities in which banks will remain closed on March 4

Banks will remain closed in 18 regions on March 4, 2026. These are Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Shimla.

Banking Services Available During Holiday

Despite the branch closures, customers will not face major inconvenience. Online banking services will remain fully operational, including:

  • ATMs
  • Net banking
  • Mobile banking
  • UPI services

Customers should check their city-specific holiday schedule before visiting a bank branch for important transactions.

In other cities, banks will remain open as usual. 

Bank Holidays 2026 Full List

 

Cities March 2 March 3 March 4 March 13 March 17 March 19 March 20 March 21 March 26 March 27 March 31
Agartala                  
Ahmedabad              
Aizawl              
Belapur            
Bengaluru                
Bhopal            
Bhubaneswar                
Chandigarh                
Chennai                
Dehradun              
Gangtok                
Guwahati                
Hyderabad              
Imphal                
Itanagar                  
Jaipur              
Jammu            
Kanpur          
Kochi                    
Kohima                    
Kolkata              
Lucknow          
Mumbai            
Nagpur            
New Delhi                
Panaji                
Patna            
Raipur                
Ranchi            
Shillong                  
Shimla                  
Srinagar              
Thiruvananthapuram
                  
Vijayawada              

In addition to national holidays, several bank holidays apply to different states and cities. The RBI has clarified that the total number of bank holidays in 2026 will vary by state and city. Therefore, customers are advised to check their state's holiday list before undertaking any important banking work.

Meanwhile, Indian stock markets are open today, i.e. on March 4, 2026. 

 

\