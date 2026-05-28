Annapurna Yojana: Rs 3,000 will be credited per month to women's accounts from June 1, details here

New Delhi:

The Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal government has announced a major financial assistance scheme for women. Under the state government's new Annapurna scheme, eligible women will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 directly into their bank accounts. The scheme will be effective June 1, 2026. The government states that the scheme aims to empower women financially and provide relief from household expenses.

According to the government notification, women aged 25 to 60 will be eligible for this scheme. However, women in government jobs, pensioners, and income tax payers will be able to eligible for this scheme. The Rs 3,000 monthly payment will be sent to an Aadhaar-linked bank account via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Those with Lakshmi Bhandaar Yojana will also get benefits

The state government has clarified that most women currently receiving benefits under the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme will be directly enrolled in the Annapurna scheme. However, beneficiaries whose names are found in the voter list as deceased, relocated, or absent may be excluded from the scheme. The government says that women whose cases are under investigation will continue to receive assistance until a decision is reached.

New beneficiaries can also apply

The government will also begin the online application process on June 1, 2026. Interested women can apply by visiting the Annapurna Yojana portal. After submitting their application, officials will verify the documents and eligibility. The Block Development Officer (BDO) in rural areas and the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) in urban areas will then send the list of eligible beneficiaries to the district administration. Once approved, women will begin receiving benefits under the scheme.

Focus on increasing the economic power of women

Experts believe this scheme could prove a major step towards providing financial security for women. In an era of rising inflation, the monthly Rs 3,000 assistance will help meet household expenses, children's education, and other essential needs.

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