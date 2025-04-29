Akshaya Tritiya: Planning to buy 24k digital gold? Check offers on these digital platforms Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Investing in digital gold gives you the freedom to invest as low as Rs 1, and that too without worrying about the purity of the gold.

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Akshaya Tritiya, which is celebrated on the third day of the bright half of the Hindu calendar month Vaisakha, falls tomorrow, i.e. on April 30, 2025. The day is considered an auspicious day to buy gold. The price of precious metal recently hit a historic high of Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams, reinforcing the belief in the yellow metal. While traditionally people have been investing in gold jewellery, coins or bars, people have now shifted to buying digital gold as it eliminates the need for expensive storage. Moreover, it gives you the freedom to invest as low as Rs 1, and that too without worrying about the purity of the gold.

If you are planning to buy digital gold this Akshaya Tritiya, you must check out the offers available on digital payment platforms like PhonePe and Paytm.

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Check offers on Paytm

Paytm has launched ‘Golden Rush’ — a special campaign to promote digital gold savings during Akshaya Tritiya. Through this initiative, individuals investing ₹500 or more in gold on Paytm can earn reward points, with 5% of the transaction value credited as points on every purchase.

"These points contribute to a dynamic leaderboard, where top participants stand a chance to win from a total prize pool of 100 grams of gold," the company said.

How to Invest in Paytm Gold

Open the Paytm app and use the search bar to find ‘Paytm Gold’ or ‘Daily Gold SIP’. Tap ‘Buy More’ and enter the amount you want to invest. The minimum investment starts at just ₹9. Review the live gold price, inclusive of GST, displayed on the app. Choose to invest either as a one-time purchase or through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) with daily, weekly, or monthly frequency. Select a payment method — UPI, net banking, or debit card. Once the payment is made, the gold is securely stored in fully insured vaults. Receive confirmation of your transaction via SMS and email.

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Check offers on PhonePe

PhonePe has announced exciting cashback offers on 24k Digital Gold on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Users can avail a flat 1 per cent cashback (up to Rs 2,000) on purchasing a minimum of Rs 2,000 worth of digital gold on the PhonePe platform.

The offer is applicable only on April 30 for one-time transactions (valid once per user). Users can choose to pay through multiple modes of payment such as UPI, UPI Lite, credit & debit cards, wallet and gift cards.