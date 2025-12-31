Jaishankar meets Pakistan National Assembly Speaker in Dhaka during funeral programme of Khaleda Zia External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Pakistan National Assemnly Speaker in Dhaka. The pictures of the meeting were shared by Bangladesh interim government chief Muhammad Yunus on X.

New Delhi:

External Affair Minister Dr S Jaishankar who is in Dhaka to attend the funeral of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia met Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. The photos of the meeting were shared by Bangladesh interim government chief Muhammad Yunus.

“Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, exchanges greetings with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Dhaka on Wednesday ahead of the funeral programme of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia,” read the caption.

EAM is representing the Indian government at the funeral of former Bangladesh Prime Minister. He reached Dhaka today to attend the final rites. “The External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent the Government and people of India at the funeral of Begum Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. He will accordingly visit Dhaka on 31 December 2025,” the ministry said in a brief statement ahead of his visit.

Khaleda Zia dies after prolonged illness

Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson, Begum Khaleda Zia, passed away on Tuesday morning after a prolonged illness. She was 80 years old. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) confirmed that she died at 6 am while receiving treatment at Dhaka’s Apollo Hospital. Zia had been admitted to the hospital on November 23 and remained under care for 36 days due to infections affecting her heart and lungs. The country’s first female prime minister had battled multiple chronic health issues over the years, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and complications related to her kidneys, lungs, heart, and eyes.

Her treatment was overseen by a medical team led by cardiologist Shahabuddin Talukder, along with specialists from Bangladesh, the UK, the US, China, and Australia. Earlier attempts to transfer her abroad for advanced care were halted because her condition was too fragile for travel.

Just two days before her death, her personal physician had described her condition as “extremely critical.” According to a BNP Facebook post, her health worsened late Monday night. Plans to airlift her to London on a Qatar-based special aircraft could not proceed, as the medical board did not clear her for the transfer from Evercare Hospital to Dhaka airport.

PM Modi expresses condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the death of the former Bangladesh PM. He recalled meeting her in 2015 and said he hoped her vision and legacy would continue to guide India Bangladesh relations.

In a post on X, Modi wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss."

“As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, her important contributions towards the development of Bangladesh, as well as India Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered." “I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace," he added.