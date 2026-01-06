Aadhaar PVC card fees increased: Here's how much you’ll pay in 2026 In its physical form, the Aadhaar PVC card is similar in size to a credit or debit card and is designed to be more durable than paper versions.

New Delhi:

In its latest price update, the UIDAI has hiked the service charge for the Aadhaar PVC card from Rs 50 to Rs 75. The updated charges will encompass taxes and delivery charges. This marks the first price hike after the service was introduced in 2020. Users will be required to pay more if they seek to obtain an Aadhaar PVC starting January 2026. In an announcement, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) unveiled the revised fee for users ordering the card through its official platforms. The updated costs will be incurred for requests that will be placed via the myAadhaar website or the mAadhaar mobile app. The UIDAI further said that the new price has been effective since January 1 this year.

New rate applicable from January 1, 2026

Through an official memorandum, the authority gave the update, stating that the new rate will apply to all Aadhaar PVC card orders that will be placed via its online platforms starting January 1, 2026.

Made of plastic, the Aadhaar PVC card comes as a pocket-sized version of the Aadhaar card. In its physical form, the Aadhaar PVC card is similar in size to a credit or debit card and is designed to be more durable than paper versions.

Equipped with added security features, the card is easier to carry. Importantly, it holds the same value as the regular Aadhaar letter and the e-Aadhaar document despite being in a different format.

Aadhaar PVC Card production, distribution increased

In its statement, the UIDAI emphasised the reason behind the hike, saying, “Over the years, the cost of materials, printing, secure delivery, and related logistics for Aadhaar PVC Card production and distribution has increased. In view of the rising operational expenditure and with the objective of ensuring continued high-quality service delivery, the Authority has reviewed the existing fee structure.”

The authority stressed that the earlier charge of Rs 50 has remained unchanged since the service began.