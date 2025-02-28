Big update on Aadhaar! Govt allows Aadhaar-enabled face authentication in private entities' mobile apps Latest update on Aadhaar! According to the government, the move is aimed at easing access to services for customers through apps.

Aadhaar is one of the most important documents in today's time and is required almost everywhere - be it for joining a job or opening a bank account. Now, there is an important update related to this. The government has allowed the integration of Aadhaar-enabled face authentication in mobile applications of private entities.

According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the process will be facilitated as part of the standard operating procedure (SOP) for Aadhaar authentication laid down through an Aadhaar Good Governance portal launched by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity).

"The portal shall work as a resource-rich guide, and offer detailed SOP for authentication-seeking entities on how to apply and how to onboard for Aadhaar authentication. Face authentication may also be integrated in the customer facing apps of private entities, which will enable anytime, anywhere authentication," the statement said.

Aadhaar Good Governance portal launched

The ministry has launched the Aadhaar Good Governance portal to streamline the approval process for Aadhaar authentication requests following an amendment that restores access to the unique ID verification mechanism for private entities.

Expansion of the scope of Aadhaar authentication, as envisaged in the amendment notified in late January 2025, is expected to further improve ease of living and facilitate hassle-free access to newer services of their choice, according to an official statement.

The government on January 31 notified an amendment in the Aadhaar Act to allow private entities to use Aadhaar authentication for delivering their services.

The Aadhaar Good Governance portal was launched by Meity Secretary S Krishnan in the presence of UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar, NIC Director General Inder Pal Singh Sethi, UIDAI DDG Manish Bhardwaj and other senior officials from MeitY, UIDAI and NIC.