Zomato to be renamed as 'Eternal', CEO Deepinder Goyal unveils new logo

Follow us on Image Source : X/@DEEPIGOYAL Representative image

Zomato name change: Food tech firm Zomato will soon be known as Eternal Ltd with the company's board approving the name change. CEO Deepinder Goyal announced in a letter to shareholders and unveiled a new logo. Eternal will encompass its four key businesses: the food delivery platform Zomato, the quick-commerce division Blinkit, the live events venture District, and the kitchen supplies unit Hyperpure, as stated by the company.

The renaming announcement comes just weeks after Zomato was included in the BSE Sensex on December 23, 2024, coinciding with the company's 17th anniversary.

Eternal logo

Image Source : ZOMATOEternal logo

CEO Deepinder Goyal's letter to shareholders

CEO Goyal in a letter to shareholders said that his team started referring to Zomato as 'Eternal' after acquiring it. "Zomato is an accidental company. It was born out of a simple desire to serve, and over time, it became a business. And the journey has been nothing short of extraordinary," excerpts from his letter read.

"When we acquired Blinkit, we started using 'Eternal' (instead of Zomato) internally to distinguish between the company and the brand/app. We also thought that we would publicly rename the company to Eternal, the day something beyond Zomato became a significant driver of our future. Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there. We would like to rename Zomato Ltd, the company (not the brand/app), to Eternal Ltd," it added.

He said, "Eternal is a powerful name, and to be honest, it scares me to my core. It is a tall order to live up to. Because ‘Eternal’ carries both a promise and a paradox. True permanence isn’t built on bold claims of invincibility or the swagger of success. It is forged in the quiet understanding that our immortality stems from our mortality — because the day we think we will last forever simply because we declare it, we begin our end.

This isn’t just a name change; it is a mission statement. A reminder etched into our identity that we will endure — not

because we are here, but because we need to get there.

Our Board has approved this change today and I request our shareholders to also support this change. If and when it is approved, our corporate website will transition from zomato.com to eternal.com. We will also change our stock ticker from ZOMATO to ETERNAL. Eternal will comprise four major businesses (as of now) – Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure. A company has multiple founding moments, and I hope this change is another one in our journey into the future."

Also Read: How to check PF balance using UMANG app: Step-by-step guide and how to withdraw funds

Also Read: Piysan promises to bridge gap in India's diagnostics industry