Piysan promises to bridge gap in India's diagnostics industry

The Indian diagnostics industry, valued at USD 6 billion, is experiencing rapid growth at a rate of 13–14 per cent annually. With over 1 lakh diagnostic labs across the country, this sector plays a crucial role in healthcare, as 70 per cent of medical decisions worldwide are based on laboratory results. However, despite its significance, the industry remains highly fragmented, with organised players holding less than 10 per cent market share. The remaining 90 per cent consists of hospital labs, stand-alone labs, and national or regional chains, of which a staggering 60 per cent are standalone labs. Shockingly, 90 per cent of these standalone labs still rely on offline software or manual record-keeping, limiting their efficiency and connectivity.

Introducing Piysan: A Game-Changer in Diagnostics

Founded by Piyush Jaiswal, Piysan promises to revolutionise the diagnostics industry. According to the company, it simplifies diagnostic test management, medical data storage, and healthcare coordination by providing a unified digital ecosystem for diagnostic centres, doctors, hospitals, clinics, and patients.

By seamlessly integrating stakeholders into a single, technology-driven platform, Piysan ensures efficiency, transparency, and better patient outcomes.

Benefits for patients and users

"Sharing reports is effortless, allowing you to instantly send diagnostic results to doctors or family members while keeping your data private. Managing family health has never been easier—track and monitor your loved ones' medical records even if they live miles away. With multi-format medical data storage, your reports are available in images, videos, tables, and graphs for seamless doctor analysis. Finding the right lab is simple—search, compare, and book trusted diagnostic centres nearby for routine check-ups or doctor-recommended tests," it said.

Your health data remains secure with an OTP-based login, ensuring complete privacy. Plus, Piysan goes beyond diagnostics with value-added features like vaccine record maintenance, location-based medicine purchasing, diabetes and BP tracking, pregnancy diagnostics management, and a geo-enabled blood bank locator. With Piysan, managing health is no longer a hassle—it's a smarter, seamless experience!