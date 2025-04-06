Zomato food delivery COO Rinshul Chandra resigns to pursue new opportunities and passions Food and grocery delivery major Zomato, in its regulatory filing, informed that COO Rinshul Chandra has resigned.

Rinshul Chandra, the Chief Operating Officer of Zomato's Food Delivery business, has submitted his resignation, the company announced in a regulatory filing. According to the statement issued on Saturday, Chandra stepped down effective April 5 to "pursue new opportunities and passions."

What did Rinshul Chandra say?

In his resignation letter addressed to Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal, Chandra wrote, "I am writing to resign as COO - Food Ordering & Delivery Business of Eternal Limited, effective April 7, 2025.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to pursue new opportunities and passions that align with my evolving personal and professional goals," he added.

Zomato had fired nearly 600 Customer Support Executives

It is pertinent to mention that last week, Zomato laid off nearly 600 Customer Support Executives who had been hired within the past year. These employees were recruited through the Zomato Associate Accelerator Program (ZAAP), which was introduced last year.

The layoffs were also attributed to the increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) in customer service operations. The terminations affected employees based in Zomato's Gurugram and Hyderabad offices.

Zomato had reportedly onboarded around 1,500 individuals under its ZAAP programme. Initially recruited for customer support roles, these employees were promised potential transitions into more advanced positions. However, as their contracts neared completion, many were not renewed.

The layoffs occurred within a month of Zomato launching Nugget, its AI-driven customer support platform aimed at streamlining operations.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: India's forex reserves jump to USD 665.4 billion, highest rise in nearly five months

Also Read: Delhivery to acquire Ecom Express for Rs 1,400 crore cash to scale up business | Here are details