Yogi Adityanath-led UP Cabinet clears landmark policies for growth of MSMEs, leather sector

Lucknow:

In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday announced key policy decisions aimed at boosting industrial estate management, leather exports and rural land governance.

These announcements were made by the state's Finance Minister Suresh Khanna along with MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan and Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay during a press briefing in the capital.

Know all about MSME policy

Giving details, Sachan stated that a major highlight was the approval of the Uttar Pradesh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Industrial Estate Management Policy, which introduces a consolidated framework for managing industrial estates that were originally developed in the 1960s.

"Until now, issues such as plot allotment, transfer, and renewal were governed by scattered orders issued between 1978 and 2022. The new policy streamlines these procedures and addresses evolving administrative needs," he said.

Under this new policy, vacant land, sheds and plots in the industrial establishments of the state will be allotted through lease or rent based e-auction. The lease period and the auction process will be decided by the Director, Industries Department.

The policy also fixes area-wise reserve prices:

Central Uttar Pradesh: Rs 2,500 per sqm

Western Uttar Pradesh: Rs 3,000 per sqm (20% more)

Bundelkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh: Rs 2,000 per sqm (20% less)

These rates will be increased by 5% every year on April 1. To participate in the e-auction, 10% of the reserve price earnest money has to be deposited.

Know all about footwear, leather policy 2025

In a separate decision, the Cabinet approved the Uttar Pradesh Footwear, Leather and Non-Leather Sector Development Policy-2025, aimed at increasing exports and attracting investment in the sector.

Key points of the policy:

Increase in exports keeping in mind global markets

Technological upgradation and modernisation

Creating skilled workforce through training programmes

Creation of new employment opportunities

Creating a favourable business environment for domestic and foreign investors

Both these policies have the potential to give a new direction to the state's industrial infrastructure and employment generation. This will not only strengthen the MSME sector but the dream of making UP a hub of leather and footwear industry can also come true.