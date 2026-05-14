Yamuna Expressway toll charges set to increase? Proposal to increase toll already submitted, check details

Noida:

If you frequently travel to Delhi, Noida, or Agra via the Yamuna Expressway, this development is important for you, as xe in your pocket. According to available information, the company operating the expressway has submitted a proposal to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) to increase toll rates by approximately 5 per cent. If the proposal is approved, travelling on the Yamuna Expressway will become expensive for all vehicles, including cars, buses, and trucks.

According to reports, the last toll increase on the expressway was in October 2024. At that time, the toll was increased by approximately 3.78 per cent. Now, preparations are underway to implement new rates. The company handling toll collection on the expressway has proposed a toll increase, citing increased safety, maintenance, and operational costs.

How much can toll rates increase?

Under the proposed new rates, tolls could become more expensive for all categories, from two-wheelers to heavy vehicles. The potential new rates could be as follows.

Two-wheelers: To be increased from Rs 247.5 to Rs 256.16

To be increased from Rs 247.5 to Rs 256.16 Car/Jeep: To be increased from Rs 486.75 to Rs 503.79

To be increased from Rs 486.75 to Rs 503.79 Light commercial vehicles: To be increased from Rs 759 to Rs 785.57

To be increased from Rs 759 to Rs 785.57 Bus/Truck: To be increased from Rs 1542.75 to Rs 1596.75

To be increased from Rs 1542.75 to Rs 1596.75 Heavy Vehicles: To be increased from Rs 2351.25 to Rs 2433.54

Why is the increase necessary?

Yamuna Expressway management states that road safety, maintenance, and modernisation costs are constantly increasing. The number of vehicles on the expressway has increased rapidly, resulting in higher maintenance costs. According to officials, the revision of toll rates has become necessary to maintain the expressway's improved safety and amenities.

Traffic will increase further due to the Jewar Airport

Experts believe that once the Noida International Airport opens, traffic on the Yamuna Expressway will increase manifold. This will require additional resources to maintain the expressway safely and efficiently.

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