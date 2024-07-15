WPI inflation surges to 16-month high of 3.36 per cent in June on costlier vegetables

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Porters unload potatoes from a truck at the Ghazipur Fruits and Vegetables Market on a cold winter day, in New Delhi.

India's wholesale price index (WPI) inflation soared to 3.36% in June, the highest in 16 months, primarily due to increased prices of food articles and manufactured goods. This was a significant rise from 2.61% in May and a stark contrast to the -4.18% seen in June 2023. The last peak was 3.85% in February 2023.

Food articles drive inflation

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the inflation spike was driven by costlier food articles, crude petroleum, natural gas, and manufactured goods. Food article inflation surged to 10.87% in June from 9.82% in May. Vegetable inflation was particularly high, at 38.76%, with onions at 93.35% and potatoes at 66.37%. Pulses also saw a significant rise at 21.64%.

Sector-specific increases

Vegetables: 38.76% inflation, up from 32.42% in May.

Onions: 93.35% inflation.

Potatoes: 66.37% inflation.

Pulses: 21.64% inflation.

Fruits: 10.14% inflation.

Cereals: 9.27% inflation.

Milk: 3.37% inflation.

Broader impact on inflation

ICRA Chief Economist Aditi Nayar noted that the rise in WPI inflation was broad-based, excluding the fuel and power segment. She anticipates a dip in headline WPI inflation to about 2% in July 2024, influenced by a favorable base and a potential cooling in global commodity prices.

Fuel and power inflation

Inflation in the fuel and power basket slightly decreased to 1.03% from 1.35% in May. However, the inflation for crude petroleum and natural gas remained in double digits at 12.55%.

Manufactured products

Inflation in manufactured products rose to 1.43% in June from 0.78% in May, indicating a widespread increase in costs across various sectors.

Alignment with retail inflation

The rise in WPI inflation aligns with retail inflation trends, which climbed to a four-month high of 5.1% in June. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) primarily considers retail inflation when setting monetary policy.

Outlook

Nayar cautioned that higher crude oil prices, driven by supply-demand mismatches, could exert upward pressure on WPI inflation in July. The average price of the Indian crude oil basket has been volatile, adding to inflationary concerns.

