SBI hikes loan interest rates from today, EMIs for personal, auto loans to rise | Check details

SBI loan: Taking a loan from the State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest public sector bank, has become more costly today. SBI has raised its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 10 basis points (bps) for selected periods. The revised rates, effective from July 15, 2024, apply across various types of loans, including home loans and car loans. This marks the second consecutive increase in lending rates by SBI, with adjustments made in both June and July. As a result, borrowers will face higher borrowing costs and increased equated monthly installments (EMIs) for customers.

It's important to note that EMIs for personal and auto loans linked to the MCLR will rise, while home loans tied to the repo rate will remain unchanged.

SBI's new interest rates

SBI has increased the one-month MCLR benchmark rate by 5 basis points to 8.35%, while the three-month MCLR benchmark rate has risen by 10 basis points to 8.40%. Additionally, the bank has raised the MCLR rates for six-month, one-year, and two-year tenures by 10 basis points, setting them at 8.75%, 8.85%, and 8.95%, respectively. The three-year MCLR has been increased by 5 basis points to 9%.

Tenure Existing MCLR (%) Revised MCLR (%) Overnight 8.10 8.10 One month 8.30 8.35 Three months 8.30 8.40 Six months 8.65 8.75 One year 8.75 8.85 Two years 8.85 8.95 Three years 8.95 9.00

What is MCLR?

The Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) is the minimum lending rate below which a bank is not allowed to lend. Borrowers will have to wait for a long time for any reduction in high interest rates, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent in its recent meeting. This is the ninth consecutive meeting in which the central bank has maintained the current rate. Experts are not expecting a rate cut in the next meeting.

