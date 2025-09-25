Will festive sentiments bring cheer to the Indian realty market? Here's what experts say According to experts, the festive season carries deep cultural weight as a time for prosperity and fresh beginnings, and this belief has always had a direct influence on real estate, where homebuying becomes an emotional as well as financial decision.

In India, the festive season is a period that carries deep cultural and emotional significance. Festivals like Diwali, Navratri, and Dussehra have traditionally been regarded as auspicious occasions, encouraging buyers to close their life’s significant purchases during this time. Historically, the festive period has been marked by heightened consumer confidence, with buyers becoming more willing to invest in property, driven by the promise of new beginnings and prosperity. This festive cheer often translates into tangible optimism in the real estate sector, with developers and buyers gearing up for a season marked by enthusiasm, activity, and meaningful transactions.

The festive quarter (October-December) holds a unique place in the annual real estate calendar, often emerging as the most crucial period for both developers and homebuyers. During these months, the market witnesses a sales spike, enquiries multiply, and site visits surge. For developers, this period is not just about numbers; it’s an opportunity to engage with genuinely motivated buyers, while for homebuyers, it represents the perfect confluence of cultural timing and economic prudence. Will this quarter be the same? Here's what experts say.

Festive Season Carries Deep Cultural Weight

According to experts, the festive season carries deep cultural weight as a time for prosperity and fresh beginnings, and this belief has always had a direct influence on real estate, where homebuying becomes an emotional as well as financial decision.

Pankaj Jain, Founder and CMD, SPJ Group, said, “Gurugram’s high-potential sectors are becoming the nerve centres of festive retail. Malls located in these growth corridors benefit from high family footfall, driven by aspirational buyers looking for both shopping and lifestyle experiences. As developers, we see a marked surge during festivals, where footfall often doubles, adding to the role of neighbourhood destination malls in shaping consumer journeys. Leasing demand also aligns with this pattern, as brands seek to enter high-potential neighbourhoods where festivals accelerate discovery. As people prefer buying homes during the auspicious time, we have rolled out an exclusive campaign during Navratri for our high-street retail project located in Sec-14, Gurugram.”

What Is Boosting Buyers' Confidence

In 2025, the luxury housing segment, with properties priced at Rs 5 crore and above, has clearly stood out, led predominantly by Delhi NCR. Cities like Gurugram, Noida, and Greater Noida are emerging as key growth hotspots. Key infrastructure developments, including the fully operational Dwarka Expressway, the upcoming UER II, Noida International Airport, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, RRTS, and metro extensions, are boosting buyer confidence and making premium localities more accessible than ever.

Prateek Tiwari, MD, Prateek Group, said, “Considering the festive buoyancy and positive market sentiments, we have special payment plans and offers for buyers and investors buying their dream home with us. At Siddharth Vihar, located at Prateek Grand Begonia, buyers get an exclusive offer of a special payment plan in which they can book their dream home by paying just 5 per cent of the amount, and also get an iPhone 17 and 17 Pro on booking of a 2BHK & 3 BHK, respectively. Likewise, for Prateek Canary, located in Sec-150 Noida there is a special payment plan of 40:30:30 along with an iPhone Air on 3BHK Elite booking, and iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max on 3BHK and 4BHK respectively."

Convergence Of Tradition, Aspiration, Economic Opportunity

For developers and buyers, the festive season represents a unique convergence of tradition, aspiration, and economic opportunity, driving both demand and confidence. The market anticipates stronger enquiries, faster conversions, and a robust pipeline of bookings, as buyers are more motivated and decisive during this time. To capitalise on this momentum, developers often roll out festive offers, limited-period pricing, bundled lifestyle amenities, and flexible payment plans, aligning their strategies with buyers’ aspirations and seasonal enthusiasm.

Ajay Tyagi, Chief Sales Officer, Better Choice Realtors, feels that the first-time homebuyers and fence-sitters often view this period not only as auspicious but also as an ideal time to invest.

"Developers complement this sentiment with attractive festive offers, creating win-win opportunities for buyers and sellers. Coupled with recent GST rationalisation and repo rate cuts, liquidity in the market has improved, encouraging quicker decision-making and smoother transactions. The festive quarter, therefore, acts as a catalyst, accelerating residential demand while reflecting broader economic growth. For investors and end-users, we believe this is the time to capitalise on both sentiment and incentives in the market,” he concluded.