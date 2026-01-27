What is the European Union's currency and how much is one unit worth in Indian rupees? Earlier this month, Bulgaria adopted the Euro as its national currency, becoming the 21st member of the eurozone 19 years after it joined the European Union.

Brussels:

India and the European Union (EU) has inked the historic Free Trade Agreement, popularly dubbed the 'mother of all deals'. The deal has already drawn global attention and India and the EU together represent almost one-fifth of global trade and around 25 per cent of the global population, highlighting the growing economic and strategic weight of the partnership. The EU and India are close partners working to promote economic prosperity, a rules-based international order and sustainable development.

As per official data, in 2024, EU-India trade in goods was valued at over Euro 120 billion. This included Euro 71.4 billion worth of EU imports from India and Euro 48.8 billion in EU exports to India. Over the last decade, bilateral trade in goods has doubled.

What is the currency of the European Union

The official currency of the European Union (EU) is the Euro.

Euro Statistics at a Glance

Feature Details Official Symbol € ISO Code EUR User Base 21 EU Countries + 4 Microstates (Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, Vatican City) Smallest Unit 100 Cent Central Bank European Central Bank (ECB)

Here are the exchange rates for the Euro against major global currencies

Currency Pair Country/Region Rate (1 EUR =) EUR/INR India (Rupee) 109.03 EUR/USD United States (Dollar) 1.187 EUR/GBP United Kingdom (Pound) 0.867 EUR/JPY Japan (Yen) 183.47 EUR/CHF Switzerland (Franc) 0.923 EUR/CNY China (Yuan) 8.257 EUR/AUD Australia (Dollar) 1.716 EUR/CAD Canada (Dollar) 1.631

Bulgaria adopts Euro as its national currency

Earlier this month, Bulgaria adopted the Euro as its national currency, becoming the 21st member of the eurozone 19 years after it joined the European Union.

Until the end of January, the lev will remain a legal means of payment alongside the Euro. From February 1, the Euro will be the sole official currency. The prices will be displayed in both Euros and leva until August 8.

Bulgaria adopted the Euro exactly 19 years after the country joined the European Union.