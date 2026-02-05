West Bengal Budget: Govt announces 4% DA hike, increase in Lakshmir Bhandar scheme by Rs 500 - Check details The dearness allowance for state government employees has been increased by 4 per cent, and the monthly allowance of ASHA and Anganwadi workers has been hiked by Rs 1,000.

Kolkata:

The West Bengal government on Thursday tabled a Rs 4.06 lakh crore interim budget in the state assembly for the 2026-27 financial year. Tabling the budget of Rs 4.06 lakh crore for the 2026-27 fiscal, state Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya proposed to hike the monthly grant in the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme by Rs 500 from February this year. Under this scheme, the SC/ST women of the this state have been getting a monthly grant of Rs 1,200 and those from general categories get Rs 1,000. On implemented, the amount will increase to 1,700 and Rs 1,500 respectively.

Moreover, the dearness allowance for state government employees has been increased by 4 per cent, and the monthly allowance of ASHA and Anganwadi workers has been hiked by Rs 1,000.

Banglar Yuva Sathi

HE also announced that the state government will launch a scheme — 'Banglar Yuva Sathi' — to provide Rs 1,500 monthly allowance to unemployed people in the 21-40 years age group till they get jobs or for a period of up to five years.



The scheme will be launched from August 15 if the Trinamool Congress returns to power.

Allowances for Anganwadi workers and helpers were raised by Rs 1,000 each, with the budget also promising a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin in the event of their death. A total allocation of Rs 280 crore was made.

ASHA workers, another influential grassroots constituency, will also get an additional Rs 1,000 per month.

Bengal interim budget pro-people: Mamata

Speaking at a post-budget press conference, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the interim budget tabled by her government in the assembly is "pro-people" and shows fiscal discipline, "unlike the directionless and rudderless" Union Budget.

Banerjee said that despite the state being financially deprived by the Centre, we have brought in a pro-people budget.