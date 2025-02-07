Follow us on Image Source : X Vande Bharat train passengers can buy food onboard even if they opt out during ticket booking | Here's what Indian Railways said.

Vande Bharat train: The passengers of Vande Bharat trains can now purchase food onboard even if they do not select any food options at the time of ticket booking, the Railway Board said on Friday (February 7).

"In order to provide options, choice of services and adequate catering facilities to current booking and non-opted passengers in Vande Bharat trains, sale and service of food items in Vande Bharat trains may be resumed by the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation)," the Railway Board said in a circular addressed to the chairman and managing director of IRCTC today.

It added, "For current booking and non-opted passengers, the option of cooked meal may also be resumed (if available) which would be in addition to customised Ready to Eat (RTE) meal option."

"Often it happens that you do not select a pre-paid food option at the time of booking but circumstances arise during the journey that you want to purchase food. In such cases, the IRCTC staff refused to offer food even on paying its cost to such passengers.

"Now, as a policy matter, we have decided that non-opted passengers can also avail safe and quality food in the train," a railway official said.

The Board's circular urged IRCTC to take all necessary measures to ensure the service of good quality hygienic food to the passengers in trains.

"Further, to avoid any inconvenience to passengers, IRCTC should ensure sale through trolleys within the regulated timings and no vending will be allowed after 2100 hours (9:00 pm) or dinner service whichever is earlier," the Board said.

India's 1st hydrogen train will be among world's longest and maximum powered

Indian Railways has taken up a state-of-the-art project to develop the country's first hydrogen train, which is slated to be among the longest and the maximum powered hydrogen trains in the world, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Friday.

"Indian Railways has taken up a state-of-the-art project for the development of the first hydrogen train on a pilot basis by retrofitment of hydrogen fuel cell on diesel electric multiple unit (DEMU) rake," Vaishnaw said.

"The specifications for this fully indigenously developed train have been prepared by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO). This is slated to be among the longest hydrogen train in the world presently. It will also be among the maximum powered hydrogen trains in the world," he added. The railway minister was responding to a query raised by MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, who wanted to know the status of development of hydrogen-powered train technology.

Vande Bharat sleeper train finishes trials

The first 16-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set, which successfully completed long distance trials on January 15 now needs Research Designs and Standards Organisation's (RDSO) certification and the Commissioner of Railway Safety's nod before going for commercial operation, the Railway Board said on Thursday (February 6).

"Before the operationalisation of India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train, the RDSO will issue a final certificate after analysing the trial runs," the Board said in a press statement.

It added, "The railway safety commissioner will evaluate the train at its maximum speed."

According to the Board, the dream of a world-class, high-speed sleeper train is now a reality as the first 16-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set has successfully completed rigorous trials by the RDSO on January 15 for 540 km distance in Mumbai- Ahmedabad section.

"Integral Coach Factory, Chennai completed manufacturing of India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set on December 17, 2024," the press note said.

It added, "Within a fortnight the train was brought to Kota division and was successfully tested for short distances of 30 to 40 km for three days in a row in the first week of last month, where it achieved comfortable travel experience at a high speed of 180 km per hour."

Now, the Board said, the long distance trials have also been extremely successful.

After the successful trial of the prototype, the production of nine more Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Sets is scheduled between April and December, 2025. These trains will set new benchmarks in efficiency and convenience for long-haul travellers.