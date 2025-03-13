Vande Bharat Express starts offering chips, cold drinks, biscuits to passengers: Services begin on this route The IRCTC has launched the packaged food service on the Gorakhpur route, and plans are underway to extend this facility across all Vande Bharat Express trains running throughout the country.

Vande Bharat Express: In a piece of good news, passengers travelling on the Vande Bharat Express trains can now enjoy chips, cold drinks, biscuits, and other packaged food items during their journey. This new service has officially been rolled out, starting with the Gorakhpur–Ayodhya–Lucknow–Prayagraj Vande Bharat Express. According to media reports, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced these ready-to-eat and beverage options through vendor trolleys, alongside the pre-booked meals, to enhance onboard passenger comfort. The Railway Board has also formally approved this initiative.

Expansion to all Vande Bharat trains

Following the Railway Board's approval, IRCTC has launched the packaged food service on the Gorakhpur route, and plans are underway to extend this facility across all Vande Bharat Express trains running throughout the country. Currently, passengers are required to pre-book their meals, including breakfast and lunch/dinner, while booking their tickets. Those who skip meal booking often face inconvenience during the journey, relying only on limited options like tea, coffee, or instant snacks available onboard.

A boost in passenger convenience

This new initiative aims to make travel on the Vande Bharat Express smoother and more enjoyable. Earlier, passengers who had not pre-booked their meals had to request vendors for basic ready-to-eat items. Now, with the Railway Board's green signal, a wider variety of Packaged and Disposable (PAD) items will be available for sale during the journey.

As per IRCTC, sales of PAD items have already begun on the Gorakhpur-Lucknow-Prayagraj route. This move is part of Indian Railways' broader effort to provide top-tier travel experiences to passengers aboard the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains.

Food facility for passengers

Last month, the Railway Board said that passengers of Vande Bharat trains can now purchase food onboard even if they do not select any food options at the time of ticket booking. "In order to provide options, choice of services and adequate catering facilities to current booking and non-opted passengers in Vande Bharat trains, sale and service of food items in Vande Bharat trains may be resumed by the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation)," the Railway Board said in a circular addressed to the chairman and managing director of IRCTC.

