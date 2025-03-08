New Vande Bharat Express train launched from Delhi to Patna for Holi: Check schedule, ticket fare This new Vande Bharat Express train will operate from March 8 to March 21, catering to travelers heading home for the festival. The major routes include Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ballia, Chhapra, and Patliputra Junction.

Vande Bharat Express Latest Update: Here comes a piece of good news for train passengers. The Indian Railways announced the launch of a new Vande Bharat Express connecting New Delhi and Patna. This new train will operate as a Holi Special Train to accommodate the extra rush of passengers during the Holi festival. Notably, this new train will cover a distance of 1000 km in under 12 hours.

This new Vande Bharat Express train will operate from March 8 to March 21, catering to travelers heading home for the festival. The major routes include Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ballia, Chhapra, and Patliputra Junction.

New Vande Bharat Express: Check full schedule

The ticket bookings for this special train opened on March 6 and the Indian Railways said the train will follow a special schedule, running from March 8 to March 20.

Train number 02436 from New Delhi to Patna will start at 08:30 hrs and reach Patna Junction at 22:30 hrs.

While returning, train number 02435 will start from Patna Junction at 05:30 hrs and reach New Delhi at 20:10 hrs. The train will halt at Patliputra, Chhapra Junction, Suraimanpur, Ballia, Ghazipur City, Varanasi, Prayagraj Junction, Kanpur Central, and Ghaziabad, offering convenient travel options for passengers.

New Vande Bharat Express: Check routes and stoppages

The new Vande Bharat Express will run via Prayagraj Rambag, Ballia, and Chhapra Junction, providing faster access between Delhi and Bihar. The train will have nine major stoppages, including Ghaziabad, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Junction, Varanasi, Ghazipur City, Ballia, Suraimanpur, Chhapra Junction, and Patliputra Junction.

New Vande Bharat Express: Check ticket fare

There will be two classes of travel: AC Chair Car – priced at Rs 2,575 and Executive Chair Car – priced at Rs 4,655.