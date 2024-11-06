Vande Bharat Express service on Delhi-Patna route extended for Chhath Puja: Check schedule, fare

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The new Vande Bharat Express will exclusively offer chair car seating, with no sleeper class available.

Looking at the increasing demand of the passengers during the Chhath Puja festival, the services of the special Vande Bharat Express train connecting Delhi with Bihar’s Patna has been extended till November 30. The official notification from the Northern Railway’s chief public relations officer stated that the service has been extended for the convenience of the rail passengers and to clear extra rush during festive season.

The Indian Railways said that the special train was extended as it witnessed full occupancy. The Vande Bharat Express train from Patna is already packed on November 9, 11, 14 and 16.

It should be noted that the Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express train is not a regular service and has been started to clear the extra rush for Chhath celebrations. This particular train operates only for a certain pre-decided time and will stop operations after that.

This special train was to run from October 10, November 1, 3 and 6 from Delhi and the next day return journey from Patna. Now the Railways extended the services of the special train till November 30 with six additional trips from each side.

Vande Bharat Express on Delhi-Patna roue: Check full schedule

New Delhi

Departure: 8.25 am

Kanpur City

Arrival: 1.02 pm

Departure: 1.05 pm

Prayagraj Junction

Arrival: 3.05 pm

Departure: 3.10 pm

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction

Arrival: 4.50 pm

Departure: 5 pm

Buxar

Arrival: 6.15 pm

Departure: 6.17 pm

Ara Junction

Arrival: 7.08 pm

Departure: 7.10 pm

Patna Junction

Arrival: 8 pm

Vande Bharat Express on Patna-Delhi roue: Check full schedule

Patna

Departure: 7.30 am

Ara Junction

Arrival: 8.05 am

Departure: 8.07 am

Buxar

Arrival: 8.47 am

Departure: 8.49 am

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction

Arrival: 10.20 am

Departure: 10.30 am

Prayagraj Jn

Arrival: 12.10 pm

Departure: 12.15 pm

Kanpur Central

Arrival: 2.18 pm

Departure: 2.20 pm

New Delhi: 7 pm

Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express: Check ticket fare

The new Vande Bharat Express will exclusively offer chair car seating, with no sleeper class available. Ticket prices are in the range of Rs 2,575 for an AC chair car and Rs 4,655 for an executive chair car.