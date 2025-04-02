Uttar Pradesh's new excise policy comes into effect - Here's what will change Bars and premium retail vends can be opened in Information and Technology (IT) and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS) establishments above 20,000 square metres in development authorities and industrial areas.

Uttar Pradesh Excise Policy 2025-26: The Uttar Pradesh Excise Policy 2025-26 has now come into effect with the start of the new financial year. Under this policy, there are several key changes. "The Uttar Pradesh Excise Policy 2025-26 has come into effect," UP Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Uttar Pradesh Excise Policy 2025-26: What's New

One of the major changes under this policy is that separate foreign liquor and beer shops have been replaced by composite shops.

According to the Excise Department, the move will increase the retail density without increasing the number of shops.

Composite shops which have an area of at least 400 square feet and fulfil other conditions can get converted to model shops and serve liquor to customers.

Country liquor shops have the option to sell beer as well.

Low-alcoholic bars (serving beer and wine only) have been introduced in Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra and Lucknow.

Bars and premium retail vends can be opened in Information and Technology (IT) and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS) establishments above 20,000 square metres in development authorities and industrial areas.

Liquor tasting has been allowed for visitors in wineries, breweries and distilleries. Moreover, retail shops can be opened in breweries and wineries.

The 90 ml category has been introduced in the regular category of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

For the first time in seven years, all liquor shops, cannabis shops, composite shops, and model shops will be located through an e-lottery system. Earlier, the renewal process was followed.

In February, the UP Cabinet approved the Excise Policy for the financial year 2025-26, with several key changes including the introduction of an e-lottery system for the allocation of liquor and 'bhang' (cannabis) shops.