US trade team's August 25 India visit likely deferred amid Trump's 50% tariff push: Report

The US team, which was scheduled to visit India on August 25 for the next round of talks on the proposed bilateral trade agreement, is likely to postpone the meeting to a later date, an official said. The negotiations between India and the US were scheduled from August 25-29.

Visit is likely to be rescheduled

India and the US have so far held five rounds of talks for the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), and a US team is scheduled to visit India for the sixth round of talks.

"This visit is likely to be rescheduled," the official, who did not wish to be named, said.

India-US trade deal stuck on agri

The deferment of the meeting carries significance as it comes in the backdrop of the US imposing a steep 50 per cent duty on Indian goods.

Washington has been pushing for greater market access in sensitive sectors like agriculture and dairy, demands that India has resisted, citing the severe impact such measures would have on the livelihood of small and marginal farmers.

New Delhi has made it clear that it will not compromise on protecting the interests of its farmers and cattle rearers.

The US and India have announced plans to conclude the first phase of BTA by fall (September-October) of 2025. The two countries are aiming at more than doubling the bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030, from the present USD 191 billion.

Trump's tariff on India

While the 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering the US has come into effect from August 7, an additional 25 per cent, was announced on India as penalty for buying crude oil and military equipment from Russia, will come into effect from August 27.

During April-July, the country's exports to the US increased 21.64 per cent to USD 33.53 billion, while imports rose 12.33 per cent to USD 17.41 billion, according to commerce ministry data.

The US was the largest trading partner of India in the April-July period (USD 12.56 billion bilateral trade) 2025-26. India's exports to America are recording positive growth since April this year.

(With PTI inputs)

