India 'a bit recalcitrant' in trade negotiations: US amid Trump's tariff threats

Washington:

Days after US President Donald Trump imposed additional 25 per cent tariffs on India, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday (local time) said India has been "a bit recalcitrant" in its trade negotiations with the United States. Bessent, however, acknowledged that there is a possibility of concluding the tariff negotiations by October.

He made the statement while speaking to Fox Business Network's 'Kudlow'.

"There are big trade deals that aren't done and aren't agreed. Switzerland is still around; India has been a bit recalcitrant. I think we have agreed on substantial terms with all the substantial countries," he said. "That's aspirational. I think we're in a good position."

Trump's tariff war against India

Trump had initially imposed a 25 per cent tariff, which came into effect from August 7, on India and blamed New Delhi for fueling the war in Ukraine by purchasing Russian oil and weaponry. He later imposed an additional 25 per cent levy and signed an executive order in this regard on August 6.

The additional duty will take effect from August 27.

'Unjustified, unreasonable'

India has hit back at the US for imposing a total of 50 per cent tariffs on India, and called Trump's move 'unjustified and unreasonable'. The Indian government has also briefed the Parliament about the same and maintained that it will take all necessary steps to protect the country's interests.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said that he will safeguard the "interests of the farmers and fishermen" at all costs.

Modi, Trump may meet next month

Amidst all the ongoing trade negotiations, Trump and PM Modi are expected to meet each other in September on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), according to sources. As per the provisional list of speakers for the high-level debate of the 80th session of the General Assembly, PM Modi may address the 80th session on September 26, while Trump's address will likely take place on September 23.

The Indian government is, however, yet to confirm the Prime Minister's visit.

