US extends sanctions waiver on Russian seaborne oil after India vows to keep purchasing

Mumbai:

The United States has extended the exemption from sanctions on seaborne Russian oil by one month, an official statement said. The US Treasury Department issued an order on Monday extending the exemption from sanctions on Russian oil stranded at sea on or before April 17 until June 17. "Effective May 18, 2026, General License No. 134B, which was issued on April 17, 2026, and expired on May 16, 2026, is fully replaced and revoked by this General License No. 134C," the order issued by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said. The statement comes after India said that it will continue purchasing Russian crude oil irrespective of whether the US extends a sanctions waiver.

"Regarding the American waiver on Russia, I would like to emphasise that we have been purchasing from Russia earlier, before the waiver, also during the waiver, and now also," Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in India's Petroleum Ministry, told reporters.

The government has stated that India's decision is based solely on commercial needs and will not be influenced by any external pressure. This statement clearly indicates that India is inclined to adopt an independent policy regarding energy security.

Exemption was extended for one month in April as well

Earlier, the US had exempted India from sanctions for buying Russian oil for a month starting March 5. A few days later, similar exemptions were granted to several other countries, which expired on April 11. The general license exempting India and other countries from sanctions on the purchase of Russian oil was extended for a month on April 17. The general license issued by the US on Monday does not authorise any transaction involving any person, entity, or joint venture located in Iran, North Korea, Cuba, or parts of Ukraine.

No shortage of crude oil

Sujata Sharma also stated that there is no shortage of crude oil in the market and that Indian refineries are fully prepared. It should be noted that US President Donald Trump has been continuously pressuring other countries not to engage in any kind of trade with Russia. However, India has made it clear that it intends to continue trading with Russia despite Donald Trump's threats.

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