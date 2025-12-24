UP Govt clears Rs 1,246-Crore Greenfield Expressway to link Jewar Airport with Ganga Expressway The project plans reveal that an interchange is expected to come up near Sector 21. The interchange will be in close proximity to the upcoming Film City along the Yamuna Expressway.

New Delhi:

In a major infrastructure push, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has announced the construction of a greenfield expressway with a budgetary outlay of Rs 1,246 crore. The upcoming project aims to link Noida International Airport at Jewar to the Ganga Expressway.

Initially, the provision for the expressway was made in the first supplementary budget for the financial year 2025–26, which was presented during the ongoing winter session of the state Assembly.

Expressway to pass through Bulandshahr district

Running a total distance of approximately 76 km, the proposed expressway will pass through the Bulandshahr district.

Upon completion, the 78-km stretch will significantly reduce travel time. It will give a boost to regional connectivity across key urban and industrial centres in the state, including Syana, Khurja, Bulandshahr, and Meerut.

To improeve access between major national corridors

Through its official X handle, the Uttar Pradesh government has shared details of the project. The post emphasises the expressway’s crucial role in improving access between major national corridors, which include the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, the Ganga Expressway, and the Yamuna Expressway.

Along with this project, the supplementary budget also caters to the under-budgetary gap funding. It implies that an allocation of Rs 1,835 crore has been made for the Ganga Expressway, while an Rs 100 crore fund has been earmarked for the Gorakhpur Link Expressway. These outlays are meant to address the financial and execution challenges.

Additionally, a token allocation has been decided for developing public utility complexes and parking facilities along the Agra–Lucknow Expressway.



On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government in the State Assembly presented the Supplementary Budget of Rs 24,000 crore for the financial year 2025-26. The budget was presented by Suresh Kumar Khanna, Minister of Finance and Parliamentary Affairs.