Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs hit Pakistan and Bangladesh hard: Check details According to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, there was merchandise trade of about $7.3 billion between the US and Pakistan in 2024.

US President Donald Trump has imposed different tariff rates on different countries around the world. While the US has announced 27 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India, saying New Delhi imposes high import duties on American goods, it is much higher on our neighbouring countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Trump Tariff Threat: 29 Per Cent Tariff on Pakistan

America has imposed a 29 per cent tariff on Pakistan. Let us tell you that Pakistan levies a 58 per cent tariff on American products.

US exports to Pakistan reached $2.1 billion, up 4.4 per cent over the previous year, while total imports from Pakistan stood at $5.1 billion, up 4.9 per cent over 2023.

Pakistan mainly exports textiles, clothing, leather goods, sugar, grains, fruits, cotton, mineral fuels etc., to the US. According to the new tariff rate of America, businesses operating out of Pakistan will now have to pay a tariff of 29 per cent on their exports.

Tariff On Neighbouring Countries

Apart from Pakistan, the US has imposed the highest tariff of 44 per cent on Sri Lanka and 37 per cent on Bangladesh. The US has imposed the highest tariff of 49 per cent on Cambodia, 47 per cent on Madagascar, and 46 per cent on Vietnam.

