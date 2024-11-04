Toll tax: Banks will collect toll tax on highways, check which expressway it will start from and when

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Tol tax collection

Attention commuters. If you are driving on the highways or expressways, then the toll taxes will be collected from you by banks now. For the first time, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has partnered with banks to do the toll tax collection. This move will mark a major shift in India’s tolling system. In this regard, the NHAI has invited banks to bid for this unique role on the country’s first multi-lane free flow (MLFF) toll collection system.

Unlike the conventional toll plazas, this new MLFF system won’t have physical toll booths, rather, sensors and equipment installed on overhead gantries will read vehicle information as they pass by and will send it to an electronic toll system for automatic fee deduction.

Which expressway it will start with?

Reports suggest that the new tol tax collection system will start from the recently opened Dwarka Expressway. The MLFF) toll collection authority has sought bids from banks. Banks offering the maximum revenue share will get tolling rights. This right will be for 3 years. The system will have to be implemented within three months of getting the contract.

Why will banks collect toll tax?

The NHAI said it is considering bringing more new greenfield expressways under MLFF to reduce congestion, pollution and make travel hassle-free. The NHAI also said that as the banks are under the supervision of RBI, it will lead to more transparency in toll collection and there will be no loss of revenue.

MLFF toll tax system: Check how it will work