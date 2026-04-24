TIME partners with Reliance Industries for India debut of 'TIME100 Next'; Mumbai gala set for 2026

New Delhi:

Indian leaders whose work and vision are shaping the country's future are set to get a major global platform, as TIME has announced the launch of TIME100 Next India, a new edition of its TIME100 Next franchise, in partnership with Reliance Industries. The announcement was made on stage during the annual TIME100 Gala in New York City on Thursday by TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley and Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Mukesh Ambani. The launch of TIME100 Next India marks the latest chapter in the global expansion of the TIME100 franchise and the first-ever international iteration of TIME100 Next. To date, TIME has convened TIME100 Impact Awards events internationally since 2021, and, through its rapidly expanding global events division, has hosted events in cities on five continents.

The inaugural TIME100 Next India will spotlight 100 emerging Indian leaders across sectors and will be published online and celebrated at the TIME100 Next India Gala at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai in December 2026.

“TIME100 Next India reflects our ongoing commitment to recognising and convening the next generation of leaders who are driving progress across industries and around the world. We are grateful to Reliance for their partnership in making this a reality,” said IME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley.

Commenting on the partnership, Nita Ambani said that Reliance is committed to building India's future by empowering the next generation of talent, ideas, and leadership.

“We're excited to partner with TIME to bring TIME100 NEXT India at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, India, for the first time ever. It has always been our vision to bring the best of the world to India and the best of India to the world,” she said.

TIME is the 103-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of over 120 million worldwide through its iconic magazine and digital platforms.