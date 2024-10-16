THESE credit cards are lifetime FREE, you will make huge savings on shopping and booking

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Credit cards have become an essential part of modern life, making it easy to shop, book tickets, hotels, and even order food with just a swipe. However, many banks charge a hefty charge every year on credit cards in the name of annual fees. If you do not want to pay this charge and want to enjoy the benefits available in credit cards, then we have compiled a list of the top five lifetime-free credit cards. These cards not only come without annual fees but also offer significant savings on shopping, bookings, and other services.

RBL Bank BankBazaar SaveMax Credit Card

This credit card express cash allows you to receive funds instantly in your account.

The card offers 10% cashback on BookMyShow and Zomato (up to Rs 100 per month at each retailer).

The EMI Infinity Pass offers up to 100% discount on Split N Pay charges.

The RBL Bank MyCard app allows you to manage your credit card, pay utility bills, avail merchant offers and apply for loans.

Amazon Pay ICICI credit card

This credit card offers unlimited rewards and does not expire.

You can redeem reward points for purchases from Amazon.

You get no-cost EMI options for 3 or six months when you shop on Amazon using this credit card.

Amazon Prime customers get 5% reward on purchases on Amazon India.

ICICI Bank Platinum Chip credit card

This credit card earns two reward points on every Rs 100 spent at retail stores, excluding petrol.

One reward point is earned for every Rs 100 spent on insurance and utilities.

1% fuel surcharge waiver (up to Rs 4,000) is available at HPCL pumps across India.

Great deals at luxury hotels, restaurants, lifestyle retailers and spas.

IDFC First Millennium Credit Card

10x reward points are earned on spending more than Rs 20,000 on the cardholder's birthday.

The card offers 3x reward points on purchases up to Rs 20,000 made both online and offline.

The card offers 1x reward points for insurance premiums and utility bill payments.

IndusInd Platinum Credit Card

After paying the registration charge, you get luxe gift cards and vouchers from leading brands.

1% fuel charge discount between Rs 400 to Rs 4000 at all gas pumps in India.

Flight accident insurance coverage up to Rs 25 lakh and lost baggage insurance coverage up to Rs 1 lakh are available for free on this card.

1.5 reward points are earned for every Rs 150 spent.

Also Read: MUDA chairman K Marigowda resigns amid controversy over site allotment to Karnataka CM's wife

Also Read: Good news for farmers as Modi government increases MSP for 6 Rabi crops in big move