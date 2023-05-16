Top Tesla executives plan to meet PMO officials this week, say reports

Follow us on Image Source : AP A worker moves a Tesla car at Tesla's Giga Texas automotive manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas.

Senior officials of electric car maker Tesla may visit India this week to meet government officials in a bid to deepen supply chain as the company looks to explore markets beyond China.

According to Bloomberg reports, senior Tesla executives are planning to meet PMO officials to discuss local sourcing of components for Tesla's models.

Tesla previously pushed its bid to enter the Indian market but cited reasons as high import taxes among other reasons for not finalising things.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticised India's high import taxes and its electric-vehicle policies.

India had also conveyed to Musk to not sell cars that have been made in China.

