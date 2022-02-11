N Chandrasekaran reappointed as Tata Sons Chairman for five more years

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons on Monday reappointed N Chandrasekaran as its executive chairman for a second five-year term. In an official statement, Tata Sons said that the reappointment was ratified by the board.

"At its meeting on 11 February 2022, the Board of Tata Sons reviewed the last five years and considered the reappointment of its Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran," it said in a statement. Ratan N Tata who was a special invitee to this meeting expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of Chandrasekaran, it added.

He recommended his term be renewed for a further five-year period, according to Tata Sons.

The board members commended the performance of the Executive Chairman and unanimously approved the re-appointment of Chandrasekaran as the Executive Chairman for the next five years, Tata Sons stated. "It has been a privilege to lead the Tata Group for the last five years and I am delighted at the opportunity to lead the Tata Group for another five years, in its next phase," Chandrasekaran said.

Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. In 2020-21, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was $103 billion. These companies collectively employ over 8,00,000 people. At present, there are 29 publicly-listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of $314 billion as of December 31, 2021.

