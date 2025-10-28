Tata Projects gets Rs 800 crore housing project contract from Experion Developers - Details Spread across approximately 2.5 million square feet, the project is set to become the tallest residential development in its neighbourhood, featuring 45 floors in each tower.

New Delhi:

Real estate developer Experion Developers has announced a partnership with TATA Projects Ltd (TPL) and awarded a Rs 800 crore contract to ti for the construction of a housing project in Gurugram. As part of this partnership, TATA Projects has been appointed as the principal contractor for EDPL’s upcoming high-rise residential project 'The Trillion', located in Sector-48, Gurgaon.

Spread across approximately 2.5 million square feet, the project is set to become the tallest residential development in its neighbourhood, featuring 45 floors in each tower.

“Our partnership with TATA Projects marks a key milestone in our journey to create sustainable, high-quality residential communities. Their proven expertise makes them the perfect partner for the development of this scale. With an overall investment of around Rs 2,500 crore, The Trillion embodies our commitment to delivering world-class homes for our customers. Designed to be 45 floors high, it will be a benchmark in high rise living,” said BK Malagi, vice chairman, Experion Developers.

Experion Developers is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Experion Holdings Pte Ltd, Singapore. Experion Holdings is part of the AT Capital Group, a globally diversified business group with interests across real estate, renewable energy, structured credit, and public markets in India, the GCC, Europe, and the United States.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Experion Developers, our expertise in delivering sustainable, future-ready developments aligns perfectly with EDPL’s vision. We look forward to creating a residential destination that sets new benchmarks in design, quality, and liveability,” said Vinayak Pai MD & CEO of TATA Projects.