Ratan Tata-led Tata Group's valuation is bigger than Pakistan's economy, employs over 1 million: DETAILS

Industrialist Ratan Tata during an event.

The Tata Group has a market capitalisation of over $400 billion, exceeding Pakistan’s projected GDP of $347 billion by the end of 2024. This makes the Tata Group the first Indian group to achieve such a figure. It spans companies over 100, controls industries from salt to airlines and has 26 listed corporate stock on exchanges.

A legacy dating back to 1868

Established in 1868, the Tata Group is one of the oldest industrial groups in India. It operates on six continents and in more than 100 countries, with sales in 150 countries worldwide. The big companies under the Tata umbrella are TCS, Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Titan.

Employing over 1 million people globally

By FY2023, the Tata Group employed over 102 million individuals globally, including 615,000 employees in TCS alone, making it one of the largest employers globally.

A towering legacy

Ratan Tata led the Tata Group for more than 20 years, raising it to global prominence through notable acquisitions such as Tetley, Corus and Jaguar Land Rover. He founded modern Indian industry and contributed significantly to the country’s economy.

Condolences and Tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to express his condolences, calling Tata a “visionary leader” and a “compassionate soul”. Tata Sons, which held two-thirds of its shares in Tatas-led charity funds, was converted into a giant corporation.

Work and contributions

Ratan Tata studied at Cornell University in 1962 and started his journey with the Tata Group. He took the reins of the group in 1991, driving global growth through acquisitions and launching iconic products such as the Indica and Nano.

