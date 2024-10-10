Meet Shantanu Naidu: Know all about youngest GM who earned Ratan Tata’s trust

Follow us on Image Source : LINKEDIN Meet Shantanu Naidu: Know all about the youngest GM who earned Ratan Tata’s trust

Tata Sons Chairman emeritus Ratan Tata died at the age of 86, leaving a profound legacy on Wednesday. His close associate Shantanu Naidu reflected on their relationship and gave a heartfelt farewell. Naidu, his trusted confidante over the years, said, “grief is the price to pay for love”.

Shantanu Naidu mourns the loss

Shantanu Naidu, a trusted aide of Ratan Tata and the youngest head of Tata Sons, delivered an emotional tribute to the industrial icon after his death. In a touching LinkedIn post, Naidu expressed his condolences, stressing their friendship.

“The hole that this friendship has now left with me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to fill. Grief is the price to pay for love. Goodbye, my dear lighthouse,” wrote the 30-year-old General Manager at the Office of Ratan Tata.

The unlikely friendship between Naidu and Tata

Naidu’s bond with Tata began in 2014, when the two bonded over a shared love for animals. Naidu, then a junior engineer, had invented fluorescent collars for stray dogs to prevent accidents. Impressed by this arrangement, Tata invited Naidu to work for him, leading to a deep and lasting friendship over the past decade. Despite being a big businessman, Ratan Tata was known for his connections and humility, qualities that defined his relationship with Naidu.

Ratan Tata's legacy that shaped Indian business and philanthropy

Ratan Tata, who died at Breach Candy Hospital aged 86, was a towering figure in Indian business and philanthropy. As Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, he led the group through a period of tremendous global growth while remaining true to its core values.

Read his full statement below:

It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.”

“For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass.”

“Mr. Tata's dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions. From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinforcing all of this work was Mr. Tata's genuine humility in every individual interaction.”

On behalf of the entire Tata family, I extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones.”

“His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the principles he so passionately championed.”

