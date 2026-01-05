Tata Group reportedly plans to replace Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, here's what we know so far Tata Group-owned Air India said that the first two Boeing 787-8s from its legacy fleet, with a full interior refit, will re-enter service in February.

New Delhi:

There are possibilities of a leadership change at Air India as reports surface claiming that Tata Sons has begun to find a new CEO for its airline business. According to a report by Economic Times, the group is in talks with senior leaders belonging to other international airlines operating globally. As the group mulls over reviewing its top management structure, Group chairman N Chandrasekaran has reportedly held talks with chief executives of at least two large airlines based in the US and the UK.



These efforts, the report says, are being made to replace current Air India CEO Campbell Wilson. ET quotes sources saying that Chandrasekaran, who is serving as vice chairman of Air India, is not satisfied with the pace of execution and on-ground changes at the airline.

According to the report, the current term of Wilson will end in June 2027 but a change in the leadership is expected even before.

Air India to bring back first 2 Boeing 787-8

Meanwhile, Tata Group-owned Air India said that the first two Boeing 787-8 from its legacy fleet with full interior-refit will re-enter services in February.

"The full interior refit of our legacy widebody fleet, including new seats and entertainment systems, with the first two 787s re-entering service in February and two more each month thereafter," Air India Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal said in a letter to the airline's loyalty programme, Maharaj Club members.

Six brand-new wide-body aircraft, comprising 787s and A350s, will also arrive, and the refit of Air India's 777 fleet will commence, he said.

By the end of 2026, nearly 65 per of the airline's widebody fleet and over 50 per cent of its international services will feature modern, top-of-the-line cabins, he added.

Aggarwal also said Air India's new flagship international lounge at Delhi Airport will open in early 2026, followed by a new lounge at San Francisco International Airport.

