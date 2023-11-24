Stock markets update: Sensex surges around 68 points, Nifty up by 29 points to 19,830 in early trade

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Stock markets update - November 24

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices witnessed growth on Friday following a rally in global markets. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 67.71 points to 66,085.52 in early trade. The Nifty climbed 28.9 points to 19,830.90 points.

Among the Sensex firms, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were the major gainers. Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo traded in the green while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were quoting lower. The US markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.02 per cent to USD 81.40 a barrel.

Rupee falls against dollar

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 2 paise and fell to its all-time low of 83.36 against the US dollar in the morning session on Friday, tracking a negative trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.33 against the dollar. It touched a low of 83.36 in initial deals, registering a fall of 2 paise over its previous close.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: PM Modi's advisor dwells on how India could have become $5 trillion economy long ago | Details here

Latest Business News