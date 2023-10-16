Markets ended lower for third straight day amid weak global equities, rise in Brent crude oil prices

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Stock markets update - October 16

Falling for the third-day running, benchmark equity indices ended lower on Monday amid weak trends in global markets and a spike in Brent crude oil prices due to geopolitical tension in the Middle East. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 115. 81 points to settle at 66,166. 93. During the day, it fell 243.36 points to 66,039.38. The Nifty slipped 19.30 points to 19,731.75.

From the Sensex pack, Nestle, Tata Consultancy Services, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hindustan Unilever were among the major laggards. Tata Steel, JSW Steel, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank, Power Grid and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the gainers. In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.34 per cent and the midcap index gained 0.25 per cent.

Check indices' report here

Among the indices, telecommunication fell by 0.74 per cent, realty (0.39 per cent), teck (0.32 per cent), FMCG (0.28 per cent), services (0.17 per cent), bankex (0.11 per cent) and IT (0.10 per cent). Commodities, consumer discretionary, energy, industrials, auto and metal were among the gainers.

"Persistent geopolitical tensions continue to weigh down the sentiment on equity, yet the mid and smallcap index witnessed bargain hunting ahead of festival-driven demand and optimistic Q2 results. If oil price moves higher in a sustained manner, it may elevate yields and operation cost, potentially straining margins in H2 FY24," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

How did Asian and US markets fare?

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower. European markets were trading mostly in the negative territory. The US markets ended on a mixed note on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.39 per cent to USD 90.54 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Friday as they bought equities worth Rs 317.01 crore, according to exchange data.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Stock market opens with stable numbers: Sensex at 66,250, Nifty Above 19,700

Latest Business News