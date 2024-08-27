Sensex rises 117 points, Nifty gains 27 points in positive market opening

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) building.

The Indian stock markets opened on a positive note with the Sensex climbing 117.63 points, reaching 81,815.74 in early trade on Friday. Meanwhile, the Nifty index also saw an uptick, rising by 27.1 points to stand at 25,037.70.

Global market trends

Global markets show mixed signals: S&P 500 and Euro Stoxx 50 futures are slightly down, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 has risen by 0.2%. The India VIX, a measure of market volatility, increased by 1.33% to 13.73.

Forex and investment activity

In the forex market, the euro, Japanese yen, and offshore yuan remained stable against the US dollar. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers, purchasing shares worth Rs 483 crore on Monday. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,870 crore. FPIs’ net long position surged from Rs 25,617 crore on Friday to Rs 57,349 crore on Monday.