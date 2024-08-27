Tuesday, August 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Business
  4. Sensex rises 117 points, Nifty gains 27 points in positive market opening

Sensex rises 117 points, Nifty gains 27 points in positive market opening

Positive cues from global markets and sustained buying in select heavyweight stocks contributed to the early gains. Key sectors including IT, financials, and energy showed strength, bolstering overall market sentiment.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: August 27, 2024 10:57 IST
Sensex stock market
Image Source : FILE Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) building.

The Indian stock markets opened on a positive note with the Sensex climbing 117.63 points, reaching 81,815.74 in early trade on Friday. Meanwhile, the Nifty index also saw an uptick, rising by 27.1 points to stand at 25,037.70.

Global market trends

Global markets show mixed signals: S&P 500 and Euro Stoxx 50 futures are slightly down, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 has risen by 0.2%. The India VIX, a measure of market volatility, increased by 1.33% to 13.73.

Forex and investment activity

In the forex market, the euro, Japanese yen, and offshore yuan remained stable against the US dollar. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers, purchasing shares worth Rs 483 crore on Monday. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,870 crore. FPIs’ net long position surged from Rs 25,617 crore on Friday to Rs 57,349 crore on Monday.

 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Business News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement